Career fairs scheduled for local job seekers

Fist bump
Fist bump(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are hiring fairs planned in coming days across the CRSA:

June 7: Augusta University job fair from 2-4 p.m. at Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road, Augusta. Jobs are available in information technology, public safety, maintenance, groundskeeping, environmental services. Human resources, administrative, nursing, dental assistants and research. Apply online at https://www.augusta.edu/hr/jobs/.

June 10: Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the managing and operating contractor at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, will hold an information technology recruitment fair from noon to 7 p.m. June 10 at the North Augusta Municipal Building on the Palmetto Terrace. It’s aimed at recruiting for all IT disciplines but is especially targeted toward cyber security, software, network and system engineers. For more information, contact Bryan Ortner at bryan.ortner@srs.gov or visit www.savannahrivernuclearsolutions.com.

Also in the news ...

AIKEN: The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is hiring. Applications are open for officers at the Aiken County Detention Center. A new law says you can start working at the detention center when you’re 18. You just need to bring your birth certificate or another document that has your birthday in order to apply. If you are interested, visit the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office website.

