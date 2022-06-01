Bonefish Grill to host bloodmobile, offer incentives
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bonefish Grill has teamed up with the Blood Connection to host mobile blood drives in its restaurant parking lot Thursday.
For every blood donation, donors will receive a $20 dining certificate to Bonefish Grill and a Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer card to use at their next visit.
For more information or to book your appointment, visit https://thebloodconnection.org/bonefish.
The Augusta blood drive will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday at 2911 Washington Road.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.