Bonefish Grill to host bloodmobile, offer incentives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bonefish Grill has teamed up with the Blood Connection to host mobile blood drives in its restaurant parking lot Thursday.

For every blood donation, donors will receive a $20 dining certificate to Bonefish Grill and a Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer card to use at their next visit.

For more information or to book your appointment, visit https://thebloodconnection.org/bonefish.

The Augusta blood drive will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday at 2911 Washington Road.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.