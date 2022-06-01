Submit Photos/Videos
Boil advisories issued in Aiken, Edgefield counties

By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Boil orders were issued Wednesday morning by two utilities in South Carolina for different reasons.

Edgefield County

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises customers in the Mount Vintage subdivision to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority experienced malicious tampering of fire hydrants in the area that caused the water pressure to drop. There is no evidence of any contamination, but the potential is possible, so the boil advisory will be in place until clear samples are received.

If you have any information or possibly camera footage of the area around Eutaw Springs and Schoolhouse Lane from 4 a.m. Wednesday, you’re urged to contact the Edgefield County Sheriffs office at 803-637-5337

If you have any questions concerning the boil notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at 803-637-3011

Aiken County

Customers of Breezy Hill Water & Sewer Co. who experienced an interruption in their water service due to an unexpected main break on Wednesday are urged to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice.

The interruption affected these areas of the Laurel Lake subdivision in North Augusta: Laurel Lake Drive, Yucca Avenue, Blackhawk Drive, Buckthorn Court and the Stephens Estate.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but the potential exists.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the water system to handle the problem.

Anyone with questions can call 803-663-6455.

