Augusta mayoral candidates to appear at forum tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of their runoff later this month, two Augusta mayoral candidates will square off Wednesday evening in a forum.

Garnett Johnson and Steven Kendrick will appear at the forum, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at Greater Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 2573 Wheeler Road.

Johnson and Garnett were the top two vote-getters in last week’s election, sending them to a June 21 runoff.

Kendrick is Augusta’s former tax commissioner, a role he held for 13 years. He also is the current president of the Economic Development Authority.

Right after the results came in, Kendrick said he wasn’t defeated. He’s hopeful and ready to continue campaigning for the runoff.

“I think we’re just going to what we’ve been doing, which is try to engage voters, those who are interested, those who maybe have not been interested to try to introduce to them what we represent, what we can do for our city and hopefully that’s enough to convince them to come out and vote,” he said.

Kendrick adds that his experience in government that sets him apart from his competition.

His goal is to make a difference day one in office, if elected.

Johnson, a local business owner, hopes to bring his perspective as a small business owner and native Augustan to the mayor’s office.

We spoke with Johnson after last week’s election, and he says he feels he can bring a different perspective to the mayor’s office.

He outlined his platform pillars: growth, action and results. He also talked about why he wants to represent this city.

“This community, which is a bordering community on the beautiful Savannah River, how, it’s not determined on how you started,” he said. “And this is what’s great about this country: It’s not determined on how and where you start; it’s by what effort you put in to finish.”

