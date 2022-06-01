Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Atlanta United loses Ronald Hernández (knee) for 3-4 months

(Source: Mercedes-Benz Stadium/Facebook)
(Source: Mercedes-Benz Stadium/Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernández will miss three to four months after injuring his knee last weekend in a 2-1 loss to Columbus.

It’s the latest in a string of major injuries for the struggling MLS team. Hernández’s injury also will prevent him from being called up to the Venezuelan national team for international matches. He went down in the early going Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium while starting in place of injured Andrew Gutman. Hernández collided with United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth and dropped to the turf clutching his right leg.

He was diagnosed with an injury to the medial collateral ligament.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road
Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Apartments, supermarket, retail planned
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
Cheyenne Grace
Family pays tribute to 17-year-old killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Clemson head coach Monte Lee stands in the dugout before an NCAA baseball game against South...
Clemson fires baseball coach after missing NCAA Tournament
RAW: Barbara & Jack Nicklaus at Restaurant Opening in Charleston
Nicklaus says he had zero interest in running Saudi leaguge
League sources said the game will be held on July 20 at Bank of America Stadium.
Expansion Charlotte fires coach Ramírez after slow start
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after hitting a solo home...
Smith slugs 3-run HR, Gallen sharp, D-backs beat Braves 6-2