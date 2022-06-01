Aiken County bat tests positive for rabies, officials say

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bat found near Robinhood Trail and Mockingbird Lane in Aiken has tested positive for rabies, according to state health officials.

One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider.

The bat was submitted to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s lab for testing on May 26 and was confirmed to have rabies.

“People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook,” said Terri McCollister, rabies program team leader.

Because of this, you should always assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten when:

They wake up to find a bat in a room or tent.

A bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended.

They have been in direct contact with a bat.

Any bat that could have had contact with people, pets, or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet, as it will be needed for rabies testing.

If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this bat, call 803-642-1637 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 weekdays or 888-847-0902, Option 2, after hours and on holidays.

Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, three of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Aiken County.

