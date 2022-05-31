Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Working from home contributed to home price increase, study says

This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from...
This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from home and get to choose where they want to live.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The “Great Reshuffling” has been a huge reason why home prices have been skyrocketing.

New research shows that home prices jumped 23.8% during the pandemic and 15% of that growth was due to remote work.

Many people turned to warmer climates, which was a significant driver in prices.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, the median single-family home in Austin, Texas, grew by 26%. Phoenix was also up by 26% and Boise, Idaho, was up by 24%.

This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from home and get to choose where they want to live.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road
Cheyenne Grace
Family pays tribute to 17-year-old killed in ATV crash
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
Robin Moore
Local woman draws horde of hummingbirds with DIY feeder hat

Latest News

Tavoris Johnson
Do you recognize this suspect in an Augusta violent crime?
The former Regency Mall in Augusta.
‘Important announcement’ set this morning at Regency Mall site
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
FILE - President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on...
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks