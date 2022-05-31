Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: The role social media plays in mass shootings

By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement, privacy officials, and tech companies are trying to navigate a world where gunmen share plans of mass attacks on social media.

Gunmen who killed innocent people and children in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, bragged about their plans beforehand, but no one acted.

Why are social media networks quick to pull posts about COVID-19 and right-wing/left-wing politics, yet people who use social media to talk about shooting up schools go unnoticed until it is too late? That’s a fair question.

There are hundreds of social media networks.

The shooter in Uvalde reportedly used the Yubo app. The buffalo shooter posted his plans on Discord and Twitch. Social media platforms monitor posts, but with hundreds of thousands of posts per day from millions of users, algorithms are ineffective.

Algorithms that flag pictures of guns are problematic since responsible gun owners post their photos for other enthusiasts. On Instagram, there are dozens of hashtags encouraging users to show off their guns.

Law enforcement is not allowed to view private posts. Social media companies work with law enforcement but do not alert police about suspicious activity. Messages and chats are encrypted, and photos and chats are kept only on the phones sending and receiving the posts. Those also disappear once they’re read.

Effective monitoring of social media is left up to users. Here’s what you can do if you run across disturbing posts or messages on any platform.

Take a screenshot of the post or chat. Don’t just report it to the social network. Report it to the police and show them the posts.

Report it to the FBI through its online tip tool. Just as you’d do in an airport or public place, if you see something, say something. Social network platforms such as Facebook work with police and will provide information after a warrant is filed.

In some cases, that response is sped up if they believe there’s an imminent threat.

