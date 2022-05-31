Submit Photos/Videos
Truck crashes into fallen tree, shuts down road in Aiken County

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A truck crashed into a fallen tree in Aiken County, causing a road to be blocked.

The accident happened around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, on Augusta Road at Hillman Street. Augusta Road is blocked at this time.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding.

Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries, however first responders on scene canceled the EMS call. No other injuries are reported at this time.

