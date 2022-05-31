Smith slugs 3-run HR, Gallen sharp, D-backs beat Braves 6-2

(AP) - Pavin Smith hit a three-run homer, Zac Gallen had another strong start on the mound and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 6-2. Arizona took a 6-2 lead in the fifth after scoring three runs a few minutes after manager Torey Lovullo was thrown out of the game for arguing in the top half of the inning.

All three runs scored after the Braves should have been out of the inning.

Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson dropped a throw that would have completed an inning-ending double play.

