Smith slugs 3-run HR, Gallen sharp, D-backs beat Braves 6-2

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after hitting a solo home...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) - Pavin Smith hit a three-run homer, Zac Gallen had another strong start on the mound and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 6-2. Arizona took a 6-2 lead in the fifth after scoring three runs a few minutes after manager Torey Lovullo was thrown out of the game for arguing in the top half of the inning.

All three runs scored after the Braves should have been out of the inning.

Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson dropped a throw that would have completed an inning-ending double play.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

