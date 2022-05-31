Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Purple paint to substitute for no-trespassing signs in SC

No-trespassing paint marker
No-trespassing paint marker(South Carolina Forestry Commission)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster signed a law that allows South Carolina residents to use a purple paint stripe to replace no-trespassing signs, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC).

The SCFC said of using traditional “no trespassing” signs, which can be removed or destroyed by weather, we’re told landowners can mark boundaries with clearly visible purple-painted markings.

We’re told the purple stipe should be at least eight inches long and two inches wide. The bottom of the purple stripe should be between three feet and six feet from the ground.

These marks must be affixed to immovable, permanent objects that are not more than one hundred yards apart and readily visible to any person approaching the property, according to bill H3291.

The law says violation of the no-trespassing signs or paint markers “is a misdemeanor and must be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars or by imprisonment, not more than thirty days”.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for woman last seen at laundromat in Anderson

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
Cheyenne Grace
Family pays tribute to 17-year-old killed in ATV crash
Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Apartments, supermarket, retail planned

Latest News

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
This is a rendering of the planned Aurubis facility in Augusta.
Augusta metal plant wins authorization for $760M in bonds
Joseph Profaci,
Columbia County deputies looking for missing man
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Augusta leaders discuss tiny homes, money for parks and more