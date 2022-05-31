New partnership aims to get fresh produce at Peabody Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new plan to cut cancer rates here in our area.

The Georgia Cancer Center says some cancer risks can be attributed to everything from food to smoking.

Residents at the Peabody apartments now have access to fresh fruits and vegetables right at their front door.

Dorothy Dozier has lived at Peabody apartments for almost 14 years and says it was hard getting fresh produce.

“We had to go to the grocery store, and we don’t have one in the neighborhood, so that means you got to go out. It was difficult,” she said.

She doesn’t have to go far to get the nutrients she needs.

“This is a blessing here. We really really truly need it,” said Dozier.

Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta Locally Grown, and the Augusta Housing Authority have come together to bring fresh produce to residents at Peabody Apartments.

Rebecca Vanloenen, executive director of Augusta Locally Grown said: “We supply the fresh produce from local farmers for the market. We will supply it weekly, and it comes directly from your neighborhood farmer.”

Many residents have to ride a bus or arrange transportation to the grocery store, but now ‘Peabody’s Garden’ is eliminating those barriers.

Dr. Marlo Vernon, assistant professor at Georgia Cancer Center said: “Food swamps are where you might have access to a convenience store or something similar, but you don’t have access to full groceries store, so you don’t have access to these fresh foods and vegetables and not processed foods.”

The store will be stocked weekly with fresh produce like carrots, peaches, onions, and cabbage, to name a few.

Georgia Cancer Center and Augusta Locally Grown say this is just one of the many farmer’s markets that will be coming to people living in public housing.

