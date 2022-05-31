Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

New partnership aims to get fresh produce at Peabody Apartments

By Clare Allen
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new plan to cut cancer rates here in our area.

The Georgia Cancer Center says some cancer risks can be attributed to everything from food to smoking.

Residents at the Peabody apartments now have access to fresh fruits and vegetables right at their front door.

Dorothy Dozier has lived at Peabody apartments for almost 14 years and says it was hard getting fresh produce.

MORE | How nonprofits are helping families fight hunger in Augusta

“We had to go to the grocery store, and we don’t have one in the neighborhood, so that means you got to go out. It was difficult,” she said.

She doesn’t have to go far to get the nutrients she needs.

“This is a blessing here. We really really truly need it,” said Dozier.

Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta Locally Grown, and the Augusta Housing Authority have come together to bring fresh produce to residents at Peabody Apartments.

Rebecca Vanloenen, executive director of Augusta Locally Grown said: “We supply the fresh produce from local farmers for the market. We will supply it weekly, and it comes directly from your neighborhood farmer.”

MORE | Local pair raise nearly $200K for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Many residents have to ride a bus or arrange transportation to the grocery store, but now ‘Peabody’s Garden’ is eliminating those barriers.

Dr. Marlo Vernon, assistant professor at Georgia Cancer Center said: “Food swamps are where you might have access to a convenience store or something similar, but you don’t have access to full groceries store, so you don’t have access to these fresh foods and vegetables and not processed foods.”

The store will be stocked weekly with fresh produce like carrots, peaches, onions, and cabbage, to name a few.

Georgia Cancer Center and Augusta Locally Grown say this is just one of the many farmer’s markets that will be coming to people living in public housing.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
Cheyenne Grace
Family pays tribute to 17-year-old killed in ATV crash
Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Apartments, supermarket, retail planned

Latest News

Local teacher has plans for cyber security classes for students
Local teacher has plans for cyber security classes for students
Augusta metal plant wins authorization for $760M in bonds
Augusta metal plant wins authorization for $760M in bonds
Leaders bring fresh produce to Peabody Apartments
Leaders bring fresh produce to Peabody Apartments
A memorial was erected outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas for the fallen...
Community leaders hold vigil for Texas gun violence victims