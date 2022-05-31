Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Local teacher has plans for cyber security classes for students

By William Rioux
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local Army veteran has worked with some of the biggest and most important cyber security agencies in the U.S.

That includes the NSA, the Department of Defense, and the Army Cyber Security Command at Fort Gordon.

Now he wants to bring all that experience to students across our area. For students looking to get into IT and cyber security, this could be the gateway to success.

Daniel Jackson is a teacher at the Academy of Richmond County. It’s been his goal to get more students into our local workforce in the CSRA.

He sat down with us and shared his plan to do just that.

MORE | CSRA paves the way for ‘endless cyber opportunities’

Jackson says that he’s been in touch with several school districts about improving the pipeline from schools to the real world. He also says Cisco Systems is ready to build a replica lab in schools to help train these students.

For Jackson, school wasn’t always his first passion while growing up in Augusta.

“I was a dropout here, and while in school, I can remember the feeling I had where I felt as if I didn’t know enough about the world to make certain decisions about my future,” he said.

So, he went into the Army, where he worked in information technology for 20 years.

“Started off with working off of radios and antennas, kind of grew to working on computers and service side with switches and routers,” he said.

MORE | Experts explain why cyber security is key for small businesses

Now, he’s looking to make a change in schools across the CSRA.

“I returned to the community to see it still happening where we don’t have enough resources in the education systems,” said Jackson.

He plans to improve career, technical, and agricultural education or CTAE opportunities for students. This would include the NSA, Army Cyber Command, Georgia Cyber Center, and other major corporate companies to build a pipeline in our local schools.

“I believe that having all those key players at the table trying to pump resources into education can help us solve a lot of the problems we’re seeing,” he said.

This program is aimed to help curb violence in our community, fill open positions in local industries, and lower the high school drop-out rate.

“All those people coming together we can use the CSRA as a template, an example for change,” said Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
Cheyenne Grace
Family pays tribute to 17-year-old killed in ATV crash
Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Apartments, supermarket, retail planned

Latest News

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Local teacher has plans for cyber security classes for students
Local teacher has plans for cyber security classes for students
Augusta metal plant wins authorization for $760M in bonds
Augusta metal plant wins authorization for $760M in bonds
Peabody Apartments Garden
New partnership aims to get fresh produce at Peabody Apartments