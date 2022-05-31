Submit Photos/Videos
‘Important announcement’ set this morning at Regency Mall site

The former Regency Mall in Augusta.
The former Regency Mall in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta mayoral candidate and local economic official said there will be an “important announcement” Tuesday morning about “significant changes in the Deans Bridge Road and Gordon Highway Corridor.”

News of the announcement came from Steven Kendrick, former Richmond County tax commissioner. He’s a candidate for Augusta mayor, so he resigned the tax commissioner post.

He’s also a board member of the Augusta Economic Development Authority.

The email about the announcement came from what appeared to be a personal account.

The announcement will be made at 10:15 a.m. at the Regency Mall site.

We’ll be there, so watch for coverage on WRDW.com and News 12 Midday.

