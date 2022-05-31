Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Grant Me Hope | ‘Perfect family ... respects my boundaries, supports me’

By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Kamiyah.

Kamiya is 15 years old, and her favorite food is honey wings.

Her favorite movie is “A Walk to Remember,” and her favorite music style is soul.

“My favorite actor is Jennifer Lopez because she plays Selena in the movie ‘Selena,’” Kamiya said.

“I really enjoy swimming and skating. I feel like I’m flying, but not,” she said.

“I want to be a chef when I grow up – well, because I’ve always wanted to cook for people, but I like to draw, and I wouldn’t say I’m good at it.”

She said a perfect family is one that sits down and eats together and talks about their day.

“I think the best role for parents, for them being caregivers, is just like taking care of your children and being there for them through thick and thin,” she said.

“Adoption, to me, is just like becoming a part of the family. The perfect family for me is one that respects my boundaries and supports me.”

To inquire about Kamiya, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
Cheyenne Grace
Family pays tribute to 17-year-old killed in ATV crash
Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Apartments, supermarket, retail planned

Latest News

Local teacher has plans for cyber security classes for students
Local teacher has plans for cyber security classes for students
Augusta metal plant wins authorization for $760M in bonds
Augusta metal plant wins authorization for $760M in bonds
Peabody Apartments Garden
New partnership aims to get fresh produce at Peabody Apartments
Leaders bring fresh produce to Peabody Apartments
Leaders bring fresh produce to Peabody Apartments
A memorial was erected outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas for the fallen...
Community leaders hold vigil for Texas gun violence victims