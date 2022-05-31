Grant Me Hope | ‘Perfect family ... respects my boundaries, supports me’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Kamiyah.

Kamiya is 15 years old, and her favorite food is honey wings.

Her favorite movie is “A Walk to Remember,” and her favorite music style is soul.

“My favorite actor is Jennifer Lopez because she plays Selena in the movie ‘Selena,’” Kamiya said.

“I really enjoy swimming and skating. I feel like I’m flying, but not,” she said.

“I want to be a chef when I grow up – well, because I’ve always wanted to cook for people, but I like to draw, and I wouldn’t say I’m good at it.”

She said a perfect family is one that sits down and eats together and talks about their day.

“I think the best role for parents, for them being caregivers, is just like taking care of your children and being there for them through thick and thin,” she said.

“Adoption, to me, is just like becoming a part of the family. The perfect family for me is one that respects my boundaries and supports me.”

To inquire about Kamiya, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.