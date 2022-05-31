Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia COVID cases begin to increase; experts remind people to be cautious

By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s COVID cases have increased in the last couple of months, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.

But medical professionals like Dr. Cecil Bennett, with Newnan Family Medicine, say don’t panic but still practice caution as summer approaches.

“We know more people are out and about, the weather’s warmer, we’re congregating more,” he said. “We’re not wearing masks, so, it’s expected cases would increase.”

As of May 25, the seven-day moving average of new cases was a little over 2,000, according to the state’s department of public health.

Dr. Bennett told CBS46 that those are just the cases that have been reported.

Bennett also mentioned the seriousness of recent cases, pointing to many of his patients who he said have had mild symptoms.

“I believe that even though the cases may be higher going forward, there will be a lot less serious illness,” he said.

