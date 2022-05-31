Submit Photos/Videos
Gamecocks NCAA championship season to be focus of documentary series

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches the action in the first half of the NCAA women's...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches the action in the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game against Kentucky Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first episode of a multi part docuseries focusing on the championship season of the Gamecocks was released Tuesday.

Part one of the ‘Net Worth Unlocked’ focuses on the preseason preparation for the South Carolina Women’s Basketball 2021-22 National Championship.

The first episode includes summer practices up to the exhibition game. It includes behind the scenes footage and commentary from the team and staff.

You can watch the first episode at the link here.

