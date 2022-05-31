Gamecocks NCAA championship season to be focus of documentary series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first episode of a multi part docuseries focusing on the championship season of the Gamecocks was released Tuesday.

Part one of the ‘Net Worth Unlocked’ focuses on the preseason preparation for the South Carolina Women’s Basketball 2021-22 National Championship.

The first episode includes summer practices up to the exhibition game. It includes behind the scenes footage and commentary from the team and staff.

You can watch the first episode at the link here.

🚨 WATCH NOW! 🚨 Net Worth Unlocked



Part One starts with summer workouts and ends with our exhibition game ... 𝒂𝒍𝒍 the behind-the-scenes action and commentary!



Full episode at: https://t.co/4NbQpFHq9v pic.twitter.com/pnFhnFqrOR — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) May 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.