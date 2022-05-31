Submit Photos/Videos
Fire destroys home, damages another in Martinez

By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A column of heavy black smoke rose into the sky over Martinez on Tuesday afternoon as crews battled a fire.

The structure fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Sarah Creek Court off Columbia Road.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the fire appeared to have destroyed a home at 210 Sarah Creek Court and damaged a neighboring house.

Black smoke could be see pouring off the home soon after the fire started, but crews soon started to douse it.

By 3 p.m., the fire seemed to be mostly out, but crews were still on the scene on the street with wood-and-siding homes that appeared to be about 10 years old.

An ambulance apparently transported at least one person from the scene.

House fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez
House fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez(WRDW)

