Fire destroys home, damages another in Martinez
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A column of heavy black smoke rose into the sky over Martinez on Tuesday afternoon as crews battled a fire.
The structure fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Sarah Creek Court off Columbia Road.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the fire appeared to have destroyed a home at 210 Sarah Creek Court and damaged a neighboring house.
Black smoke could be see pouring off the home soon after the fire started, but crews soon started to douse it.
By 3 p.m., the fire seemed to be mostly out, but crews were still on the scene on the street with wood-and-siding homes that appeared to be about 10 years old.
An ambulance apparently transported at least one person from the scene.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.