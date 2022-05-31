Do you recognize this suspect in an Augusta violent crime?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a violent crime that happened last week.

Tavoris Johnson, 33, is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He’s wanted on charges of false imprisonment and battery in connection with an incident that occurred May 26 in the 3500 block Windsor Spring Road.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Anderson 706-821-1440 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

