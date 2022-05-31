Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll stay dry and mild this morning with lows only dipping into the middle/upper 60s. A few locations could wake up in the lower 70s as well if we see cloud cover. Patchy areas of dense fog will be possible this morning so keep this in mind if you have to make an early morning commute. Always use your low-beam headlights when driving through fog.

Mostly dry conditions with above-average temperatures in the lower to middle 90s can be expected this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecasted with a very low chance of a brief isolated shower. Middle and upper 90s look possible Wednesday through Friday. A cold front nudges into the area late Thursday into Friday that could result in a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon/evening and more scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend.

