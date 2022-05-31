Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Mostly dry today & Wednesday. Summer-like heat returns heading into the middle of this week.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll stay dry and mild this morning with lows only dipping into the middle/upper 60s. A few locations could wake up in the lower 70s as well if we see cloud cover. Patchy areas of dense fog will be possible this morning so keep this in mind if you have to make an early morning commute. Always use your low-beam headlights when driving through fog.

Mostly dry conditions with above-average temperatures in the lower to middle 90s can be expected this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecasted with a very low chance of a brief isolated shower. Middle and upper 90s look possible Wednesday through Friday. A cold front nudges into the area late Thursday into Friday that could result in a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon/evening and more scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road
Cheyenne Grace
Family pays tribute to 17-year-old killed in ATV crash
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
Robin Moore
Local woman draws horde of hummingbirds with DIY feeder hat

Latest News

HOT WEEK AHEAD!
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Hot Week
Summer Heat This Week
Grilling Forecast
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Memorial Day Forecast
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding