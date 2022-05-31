Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we’ll stay mostly dry with a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will be cooling out of the upper 80s and low 90s and into the 70s by 9pm, lows will reach the mid 60s by tomorrow morning.

We’ll see mostly dry conditions for your Wednesday, an isolated shower or storm is possible but many areas will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the afternoon look to be warm in the mid 90s, closer to 95° in Augusta. We’ll continue with those warm temperatures for Thursday with highs closer to 97°.

A cold front nudges into the area late Thursday into Friday that could result in a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon/evening and more scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend.

We look to stay dry for the upcoming weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the tropics, the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is tomorrow and there is a 70% chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll be keeping an eye on the remnants of Hurricane Agatha that formed in the Pacific, if the storms redevelop in the Gulf of Mexico it would be renamed Alex.

