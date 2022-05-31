Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Mostly dry Tuesday & Wednesday. Summer-like heat returns heading into the middle of this week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a soggy late afternoon and evening across the CSRA rain chances have come to an end. We’ll stay dry and mild overnight into Tuesday morning with overnight lows only dipping into the middle/upper 60s. A few locations could wake up in the lower 70s as well if we see cloud cover linger through tonight. Patchy areas of dense fog will be possible Tuesday morning so keep this in mind if you have to make an early morning commute. Always use your low-beam headlights when driving through fog.

Mostly dry conditions with above-average temperatures in the lower to middle 90s can be expected Tuesday afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecasted with a very low chance of a brief isolated shower. Middle and upper 90s look possible Wednesday through Friday. A cold front nudges into the area late Thursday into Friday that could result in a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon/evening and more scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

