Community leaders hold vigil for Texas gun violence victims

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Families of 19 children and two teachers begin laying their loved ones to rest in Uvalde, Texas.

It’s the latest tragedy breaking the hearts of millions across the country over lives lost to senseless gun violence.

A local community says they’ll take the first step towards healing for victims in Texas.

Tuesday is about sending prayers to grieving families.

The Thomson Police Department and the McDuffie Sheriff’s Office say this vigil is their first step toward change. They’re offering their prayers and honoring the lives of those lost in the Uvalde shooting and those impacted by gun violence here at home.

They say it’s time to act because they refuse to have a repeat of any more tragedy.

We’ve reported on nearly 20 deadly shootings across the river region since this year. Children, young adults, and innocent bystanders were all lost to preventable acts.

People across the country are calling for change, and here in McDuffie County, their law enforcement is responding.

“Taking this awful repeat incident that happened in Uvalde and saying that’s not going to happen in Thomson, McDuffie. We are going to be prepared. We are prepared, and that’s our stance,” said Courtney Gale, chief of police, TPD.

Their next step is working with the district attorney’s office to get illegal guns off the streets.

“It is a concern, clearly. We’re taking firearms off of 14, 15, and 16-year-olds. In no way, shape or form should a 14-year-old be carrying a Glock with an extended magazine, and that’s what we’re seeing, and it’s terrifying,” said Gale.

Starting to work with the schools and the community.

Morgan Marshall, McDuffie County sheriff said: “We need your help. Law enforcement cannot do this alone. It can’t only take pastors and other leaders in this community. It’s going to take the whole community to turn this around.”

Twenty-one people are dead for nothing, and that’s a lot of sad families. We’re just trying to prevent that.”

All of us go to school, or the grocery store, to the movies, or out to dinner, and none of us should be nervous to do so.

“We’re not immune to it, and we want to be proactive about it. We have a lot of good people in this community, and they don’t want to see something like this happen,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.