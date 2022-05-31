Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County deputies looking for missing man

Joseph Profaci,
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Joseph Profaci, 32, was last seen around the Columbia Road at Belair Road area on May 23.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

