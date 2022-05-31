Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County wanted missing man has been located

Derrick Young
Derrick Young(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wanted missing man was located in Burke County Tuesday morning.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Derrick Young, 59, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

The sheriff’s office says Young has warrants on file and has also been reported as a missing person. The sheriff’s office also put out an alert for a red Jeep Commander Young might have been driving.

Deputies canceled the alert about an hour after the report.

Anyone with information about Young can still call 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

