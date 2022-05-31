Burke County wanted missing man has been located

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wanted missing man was located in Burke County Tuesday morning.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Derrick Young, 59, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

The sheriff’s office says Young has warrants on file and has also been reported as a missing person. The sheriff’s office also put out an alert for a red Jeep Commander Young might have been driving.

Deputies canceled the alert about an hour after the report.

Anyone with information about Young can still call 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

