Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Augusta leaders discuss tiny homes, approve park money

Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building(.)
By Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a look at some of the things that are going on today as Augusta Commission members meet:

  • The Public Service Committee voted unanimously Tuesday, without Commissioner Alvin Mason present, to amend the city ordinance on tiny homes. There has been discussion on the matter for some time now as a potential option for affordable housing, possibly in the form of tiny home villages.
  • Also today, $1 million was approved for the Parks and Recreation Department, primarily toward projects on the River Walk and Diamond Lakes Community Park. Commissioners especially want to see more emphasis and planning of these funds towards the River Walk rather than Diamond Lakes.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
Cheyenne Grace
Family pays tribute to 17-year-old killed in ATV crash
Robin Moore
Local woman draws horde of hummingbirds with DIY feeder hat

Latest News

Washington County Sheriff's Office
Names released for 2 people slain in Washington County
Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Apartments, supermarket, retail planned
Morning Mix
Scott Thorp with Augusta University talks immersive & interactive art!
Morning Mix
Keep you smile happy and healthy with tips from Orthodontist Dr. Deise Oliveira!