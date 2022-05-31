Augusta leaders discuss tiny homes, approve park money

The Public Service Committee voted unanimously Tuesday, without Commissioner Alvin Mason present, to amend the city ordinance on tiny homes. There has been discussion on the matter for some time now as a potential option for affordable housing, possibly in the form of tiny home villages.

Also today, $1 million was approved for the Parks and Recreation Department, primarily toward projects on the River Walk and Diamond Lakes Community Park. Commissioners especially want to see more emphasis and planning of these funds towards the River Walk rather than Diamond Lakes.