Aiken County mom remembers her fallen son on Memorial Day

Some readers may find this content triggering or disturbing.
By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - “When they die of suicide, it’s like they don’t exist anymore,” said Rose Tullis, Travis’s mom.

Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died serving our country. Some servicemen and women fight another battle here at home, PTSD.

We spoke to a local mother who shares her son’s story.

Travis Tullis served in Iraq from 1999 through 2003.

“He was so proud to be a soldier,” she said.

MORE | 'We want to show them that there are people that care': Aiken Out of the Darkness Walk happening Sunday

His mother says the battle didn’t end in Iraq. He died by suicide after a battle with PTSD.

“Nobody really knew he had a problem, he functioned like normal, and he was the last person you would think would die by suicide. I never knew Travis had it. He suffered in silence, and I hate that,” said Tullis.

It’s been a difficult five years for her after her son died in 2017, but she kept fighting to bring awareness to others struggling.

“A lot of people would say, Rose, ‘you’re opening the doors for other mothers whose family says they shouldn’t speak out, keep it quiet because it’s something to be ashamed of. It’s nothing to be ashamed of,” she said.

MORE | Memorial Day ceremonies honor fallen heroes across the CSRA

She also turned to organizations like Man 22 to help.

Sharon Davis, director of operations, Man 22 said: “We try to help veterans in our community who are suffering from PTSD, and we try to help prevent any kind of suicide. There are 22 veterans a day that commit suicide, and those numbers legit need to come down.”

For Tullis, Memorial Day is about honoring more than just the veterans who died in combat. It’s also about remembering those who paid the ultimate price for their service.

“They need to be honored because they fought it even after it was over for many years. That takes a strong person. That’s a hero,” she said.

Tullis also says she wants to see more mental health resources for veterans but is thankful for the veterans helping her and so many others.

For more information on PTSD, visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. If you know anyone that’s struggling, click here for some information on how to help.

