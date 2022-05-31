After 44 years, Aiken County teacher celebrates retirement

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Aiken County teacher has changed many lives over her 44 years in teaching, and now she’s retiring.

“I didn’t realize it was going to be like this. It’s really special to have this many people caring about me and this many people who’ve supported me through my whole career,” said Rosemary Quarles.

Quarles touched a lot of lives in her 44-years at Belvedere Elementary School. Right before her last day ever, the school invited people from those 44-years for a retirement reception.

“God called me to teach, and it’s been something that He prepared me for and something that’s been so fulfilling. It was just a gift from God,” she said.

She says the last day of school is always emotional, but this one might be a little more.

“You’re hugging them, you’re telling them you love them, and you miss them, and you’ll see them next year, but this year I’m not going to say I’ll see you next year, I’ll see you sometime,” said Quarles.

When next year comes, Belvedere Elementary will miss her too.

“I’ll be really happy not to set that alarm clock, but I sure will miss getting ready for the new year, and I’ll miss having a new group of children,” she said.

