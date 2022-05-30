S.C. early voting starts Tuesday: What you need to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With South Carolina’s 2022 primary set for June 14, early voting begins Tuesday and ends June 10.

It will be the first election under South Carolina’s newly signed voting law, which establishes early in-person voting in lieu of in-person absentee voting and restricts voting by mail.

Early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all county voter registration and election offices.

In Aiken County, the elections office is at 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, and can be reached at 803-642-2028.

Key things to know

Polling places on Election Day

Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check your polling place at scvotes.gov before leaving to vote.

Bring your photo ID or else your voter registration card if you do not have a photo ID.

Absentee voting

In-person absentee voting was replaced by early voting. But absentee voting by mail is allowed for:

Voters with disabilities

Voters 65 years of age or older

Members of the armed forces and Merchant Marine of the United States, their spouses and dependents residing with them

Voters admitted to hospitals as emergency patients on the day of an election or within a four-day period before the election

People who can’t vote on Election Day dur to employment obligations, care for sick or physically disabled persons, confinement to a jail or pretrial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial or absence from their county for any reason.

To vote absentee, you’ll need to call, mail or visit your county voter registration office to apply.

Key races

Governor

Henry McMaster (R-incumbent) took office on Jan. 24, 2017, upon the resignation of Nikki Haley and was elected to a full term in his own right in 2018.

Harrison Musselwhite (R) moved to Simpsonville in 1997, founded Mattress World and was a trucker. Musselwhite is part of the Palmetto State’s “MAGA Movement.”

Mindy L Steele (R) is a graduate of the Citadel and president of a political consulting firm.

Jokie Beckett Jr . (I). No campaign information is currently available.

Michael Copeland (I) is a financial adviser. No campaign information is currently available.

Carlton Boyd (D). No campaign information is currently available.

Joe Cunningham (D) is a former U.S. representative. His political agenda includes expanding Medicaid, increasing pay for teachers, police reform, legalizing marijuana and expanding infrastructure.

Mia S McLeod (D) is a senator for District 22. McLeod’s political platform includes expanding Medicaid, increasing the minimum wage, improving education standards and a woman’s right to choose birth control options.

Calvin C.J. Mack McMillan (D). No information currently available.

William H “Cowboy” Williams (D) is a veteran and former postmaster. Williams is a proponent of the Second Amendment, Medicaid, prison reform and the I-73 corridor.

Bruce Reeves (L) - No campaign information is currently available.

Gary Votour (L) moved to South Carolina nine years ago. His platform includes expanding Medicaid and increasing the minimum wage.

Secretary of state

Mark Hammond (R-incumbent) has served as secretary of state since Jan. 15, 2003. Hammond said he is a fiscal conservative who has improved the technology in his office for business filings and cracked down on disreputable charities.

Keith Blandford (R) is a Navy veteran and previously ran for U.S. House. His platform included election reform, eliminating federal public health mandates and terminating the Department of Education for localized control.

Peggy Butler (D) was the first African American elected to West Columbia City Council and a 2016 Democratic candidate for District 89 of the South Carolina House of Representatives and is a veteran.

Treasurer

Curtis Loftis (R-incumbent) was elected treasurer in 2010. The treasurer manages, invests and retains custody of about $60 billion in public funds and safeguards more than $750 million in unclaimed property money.

Sarah Work (Alliance Party) is a CPA. She lost to Loftis in the general election for South Carolina Treasurer on Nov. 6, 2018, and to Harvey Peeler for state Senate District 14 in 2020.

Attorney general

Alan Wilson (R-incumbent) has been the state’s AG since 2011. He has joined lawsuits against federal health mandates, school health mandates and the CDC.

Lauren Martel (R) has brought lawsuits against federal health mandates, in favor of the Heritage Act and has fought to end human trafficking.

Comptroller general

Richard Eckstrom (R-incumbent) has served as South Carolina’s comptroller general since 2003. He is running unopposed.

Commissioner of agriculture

Hugh Weathers (R-incumbent) is a third-generation farmer and has been South Carolina's Commissioner of Agriculture since September 2004. He said this would be his final re-election bid

Bob Rozier (R) is a seed industry manager. No campaign information is currently available.

Bill Bledsoe (Constitution, Republican) is a veterinarian, in favor of stronger border defense, pro-life and opposes the Affordable Care Act.

David Edmond (Green) previously ran for commissioner of agriculture in 2014 as a member of the United Citizens Party and in 2018 with the Green Party. He is a veteran, a former veterinary food inspector and an ordained minister in the C.M.E. church.

Chris Nelums (United Citizens) is a pastor and grant writer. He previously ran for ag commissioner in 2018.

State superintendent

Primary races will be held in June; the winner of the Republican Primary and Democratic Primary and Patricia Mickel will be on the ballot in November.

Title 59 of the South Carolina Code of Laws, passed in 2018, states candidates for superintendent must have a minimum of a master’s degree. Three candidates dropped due to the lack of a post-graduate degree.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.