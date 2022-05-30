Submit Photos/Videos
Pond crash victim was ‘light in the darkness,’ mom says

Tyler Drake Kent
Tyler Drake Kent(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the Evans man who died after his car veered off the road and landed in a pond off Ascauga Lake Road.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Tyler Drake Kent of Evans, Ga.

His mom told News 12 he’s better known by his middle name.

He was a musician and technician who played at churches in the CSRA and in north Georgia around Habersham and Toccoa, she said.

“He was a light in the darkness,” she said.

MORE | Teen dies after four-wheeler crash with car and deputy patrol vehicle

He worked at Active Audio Visual.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our very own, Drake Kent,” the company said.

“Please keep his wife, family, and all of our AAV family in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead. We are in disbelief and heartbroken.”

A co-worker and friend said:

“He was one of the most talented young men I have ever met. Phenomenal musician, vocalist, sound engineer, and so many other things. I will truly miss him being on my team. There is a huge void within our team. He was so humble and kind to everyone he met.

“He was a great employee and friend and I loved him. His memory will live on in our hearts forever.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says he died in a crash that was reported just after 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Ascauga Lake Road.

SCHP says Kent’s car veered off the road, hit a fence, and drove the car into the pond.

A group of people pulled him from the vehicle before the car fully submerged and initiated CPR until first responders arrived.

Kent could not be revived and was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

The coroner’s office and SCHP are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

