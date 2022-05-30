Submit Photos/Videos
Ozuna hits 2 HRs in Braves' offensive show, beat Marlins 6-3

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna, left, slap hands with third base coach Ron Washington after...
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna, left, slap hands with third base coach Ron Washington after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Harkim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs as part of the Atlanta Braves’ barrage of extra-base hits in their 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins, giving the Braves their first winning homestand of the season. Austin Riley had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs for Atlanta.

The Braves had 11 hits, including nine for extra bases. Ozuna’s second homer traveled 458 feet into the upper left-field seats in the third. Max Fried gave up six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in six innings for Atlanta.

Miami’s Jorge Soler drove in three runs with two homers. Elieser Hernández got the loss.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

