One on One with Richard Rogers│ Snake safety ahead of summer

By Richard Rogers
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the weather warming up and summer pretty much here, it’s a no-brainer that we want to spend more time outdoors.

But we’re not the only ones - we’re seeing more snakes pop up on cooler days. So, we went to find an expert to talk about what you need to know to stay safe.

Sean Poppy is with the Savannah River Ecology Lab stopped by to talk about it all, one on one with Richard Rogers.

