Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

No beer sales for most University of Georgia football fans

Sanford stadium
Sanford stadium(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, Ga, (AP) — The University of Georgia will not sell beer and alcohol to most football fans at Sanford Stadium again in 2022.

UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks made the comments Thursday after Georgia’s athletic board meeting at Lake Oconee.

MORE | Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer

The school began selling beer and alcoholic seltzer this past season for men’s and women’s basketball games and at baseball and softball games.

Beer and wine have been for sale at football games since 2019 in some club areas that require pricey donations to the athletic program.

Those who rent private suites can also stock them with alcohol that is delivered.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Moore
Local woman feeds horde of hummingbirds with DIY feeder hat
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road
Police lights
Cars damaged, several injured by shooting in Barnwell
d
Teen dies after four-wheeler crash with car and deputy patrol vehicle
Investigators say crash reconstruction teams will be combing over evidence to hopefully find...
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged

Latest News

Cheyenne Grace
Family pays tribute to 17-year-old killed in ATV crash
Betty Foy Sanders has died at 95.
Former Georgia first lady Betty Foy Sanders dies at 95
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Sandersville ballpark shooting leaves 2 people dead