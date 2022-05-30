No beer sales for most University of Georgia football fans

GREENSBORO, Ga, (AP) — The University of Georgia will not sell beer and alcohol to most football fans at Sanford Stadium again in 2022.

UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks made the comments Thursday after Georgia’s athletic board meeting at Lake Oconee.

The school began selling beer and alcoholic seltzer this past season for men’s and women’s basketball games and at baseball and softball games.

Beer and wine have been for sale at football games since 2019 in some club areas that require pricey donations to the athletic program.

Those who rent private suites can also stock them with alcohol that is delivered.

