Memorial Day ceremonies honor fallen heroes across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Fort Gordon in our backyard, Memorial Day is a time of year that hits home.

You’re either in the military, related to someone, or have a friend who served.

So it’s no surprise hundreds came out to honor those who served and lost their lives. Here’s a sight at some Memorial Day events around the community.

At Augusta’s Memorial Day event, we found Colonel James Turinetti, who shares what Memorial Day means to him.

“Memorial Day is an opportunity to stop and think about the brave Americans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation. Memorial Day is a day of national awareness of solemn reverence, a day for us to honor our military’s men and women who gave their lives for our nation,” said Colonel James Turinetti, commandant of the U.S. Army Signal School. “Know that your loved ones’ sacrifices are not in vain and that you will forever remain a valued member of our military community.”

Denizens of the Deep also held an event to remember the sailors who lost their lives.

Wayne Phillips, submarine veteran, basic commander, Denizens of the Deep said: “I’ve often heard that there are two times where a man dies two times. The first time is when a man stops breathing, and the second time is when no one ever speaks their name again. We want to keep these sailors’ lives close to our hearts as we remember them. Our lost shipmates can never ever be returned. They stay in the sea forever.”

A veteran we spoke to says values like loyalty, selfless service, and honor are the guide to all those who serve to defend and protect our freedoms.

Turinetti said: “Our fallen men and women are the ultimate examples of sacrifice, valor, and patriotism. May we always remember their lives, courage, legacies, and service to our country. May God bless them, and may God bless America.”

