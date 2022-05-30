Submit Photos/Videos
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes viral for saying ‘peach tree’ instead of ‘petri’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene testified during a reelection eligibility hearing Friday.
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is going viral once again on social media for a vocabulary blunder.

This time, it is for mispronouncing “Petri dish.” Instead, Green said “peach tree dish.”

It happened during Green’s latest broadcast of “MTG Live,” which is streamed on her social media pages.

During the broadcast, Greene claimed the government wants to monitor every aspect of life in America, according to Newsweek.

Greene said, “They want to know when you are eating, they want to know if you are eating a cheeseburger which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says that rich nations should shift entirely to synthetic beef as part of an effort to avoid a climate disaster.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Greene has misspoken.

In February, she was mocked after saying Nancy Pelosi sent her “gazpacho police” to spy on members of Congress when she meant to say “gestapo police.”

Georgia is known for its peaches, which are currently in season, and in Atlanta, there are 71 streets that start with Peachtree, including Peachtree Drive, Peachtree Plaza, Peachtree Memorial Drive, Peachtree Battle Avenue and many more.

Maybe Greene was just really craving a peach.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

