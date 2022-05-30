Submit Photos/Videos
Local veterans rededicate Aiken County’s Vietnam War memorial

By Craig Allison
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the years, hundreds of thousands of service members have given their lives to protect our freedom.

For veterans of the Vietnam War, many did not have the option to serve. Instead, they were drafted into the military and flown nearly 8,000 miles overseas.

Nearly 3 million Americans fought in that war, and more than 50,000 never returned home.

We were at the Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park, where thanks to some local veterans, the site is getting the attention it needs to honor our fallen heroes.

The names of 30 Aiken soldiers who gave their lives to service during the Vietnam War are displayed on the Vietnam monument.

Ten of them were drafted, and as some of the veterans we spoke to say Memorial Day is about honoring those soldiers who served.

“I did it because I believe, truly, in the Vietnam veterans and all of the people and the friends that I lost,” said Burrel W. Whitley Sr., Vietnam veteran.

It’s been 50 years since Whitley originally designed the Aiken Vietnam War monument, and Monday, it was reinstated at Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park.

He returned home from the war to Aiken in 1965 after an internal injury and spent the next 22 years living between here and Atlanta.

Moving the monument that went up at Laurens Street and Edgefield Avenue in 1973 has been a 10-year process.

“There’s just things in war that you hate to talk about or even do. Very few people were nice. I had someone spit on me,” said Whitley.

Lowell Koppert, a U.S. veteran said: “It’s one thing to sign up to do something, it’s another thing to be told, ‘you’re going,’ and especially into something that you may lose your life.”

Former Green Beret Lowell Koppert helped organize Monday’s event. He made sure to honor the 30 lives after Aiken County Veterans Affair Officer Dwight Bradham made a discovery.

“He stumbled across a three-ringed binder in the back of a filing cabinet, and as he looked through this binder, he saw these golden bracelets,” he said.

Their names are engraved on these bracelets, and none could be happier than Whitley to have their legacy remembered.

“We persevered, and they said we’d never do it, ‘haha’ to those who said we couldn’t. It’s here now,” he said.

