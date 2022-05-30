Local church aiming to curb youth violence with summer events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On top of honoring veterans, a local church brought together families for the unofficial kick-off to summer.

The pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church says it’s the start of a month-long program to give kids positive activities and keep them off the streets.

We had folks from every generation at the Julian Smith Casino on Monday.

Events like Family Fest are needed so that kids have a safe space to have fun and bring back the family unit.

“This is my family and my friends who I haven’t seen in over two years,” said Mary-Anne Carter, church member.

Carter shares she is excited to be among her church community after not being able to since the pandemic.

“It doesn’t matter how old we are. We all love each other, and we all can come together and have a good time,” she said.

Tabernacle Baptist Church hosted its annual Family Fest. It’s where people come and fellowship as family.

Pastor Charles Goodman, senior pastor said: “It’s just not for our church but for our communities.”

They had baked beans, burgers, hot dogs, coleslaw, plus bounce houses for the kids to enjoy. People even wore different colors to represent what generation they were born in.

This event is just one of the many events TBC has planned to keep young people engaged with the community and protected from the streets. Goodman says June is dedicated to focusing on the young people.

“Vacation bible school is going to be at both our locations. We also have what we call ‘Pretty Girls Rock’ and ‘Barbershop’ where we take the girls and the guys and kind of talk to them at their level,” he said. “We are doing a birthday bash and recognizing our graduates at the end of the month. This whole month is really focused on our kids.”

June 26 is when they will recognize 2022 graduates and grade school students to acknowledge their academic success.

Goodman adds considering recent gun violence tragedies, this is the time to love family more and make sure kids are safe having fun.

“I want all our kids to be protected, prayed for, and let them know it’s been a lot they had to endure. A lot of them had to graduate in the pandemic, so we want to have fun with them,” said Goodman.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.