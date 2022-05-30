Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer

ball python
ball python
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Workers in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer.

Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson says employees of the Sonic drive-in were huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to apprehend the culprit described as brown with diamonds on its back.

Wilson said one look was all it took to realize the intruder was a non-venomous ball python rather than a rattlesnake.

The police lieutenant found the large snake a new home with a friend.

He suspects the python was likely a pet turned loose by its former owner, and that it probably slithered into Sonic through an open back door.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Moore
Local woman feeds horde of hummingbirds with DIY feeder hat
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road
Police lights
Cars damaged, several injured by shooting in Barnwell
d
Teen dies after four-wheeler crash with car and deputy patrol vehicle
Richmond County Deputy John A. Tarpley was shot at the Charlestown South Apartments, off Peach...
Richmond County deputy shooting: What we know

Latest News

Photo showing marijuana
Another Georgia prosecutor drops marijuana cases
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for May 30
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Snake safety ahead of summer
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Snake safety ahead of summer
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road