Former Georgia first lady Betty Foy Sanders dies at 95

Betty Foy Sanders has died at 95.
Betty Foy Sanders has died at 95.(Source: Georgia Governor's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Betty Foy Sanders, a former Georgia first lady, has died.

She was the wife of Carl Edward Sanders Sr., the Peach State’s 74th governor. They were in office from 1963 until 1967.

Governor Brian Kemp released a statement Sunday on her passing.

“Marty, the girls, and I were saddened to learn of Mrs. Betty Foy Sanders’ passing,” said Kemp. “...She represented so much of what makes Georgia the greatest state in our nation to call home. With her sharp wit, class, and famous sense of humor, she was the epitome of a southern woman. During her years as first lady and during her long and fulfilling life afterwards, she was devoted to beautifying our state, preserving Georgia’s proud history, and helping students of the arts further their education and talents.”

Kemp went on to thank God for Sanders’ service, her life contributions to fellow Georgians and the example she set for many others. She was 95.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

