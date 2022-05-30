Family pays tribute to 17-year-old killed in ATV crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is seeking answers after a four-wheeler crash claimed the life of an Augusta teenager who had her whole adult life ahead of her.

Cheyenne Grace, 17, died Friday night at the scene of the crash at Barton Chapel Road and Blossom Drive.

At the scene on Monday morning was a memorial to Grace that includes flowers, balloons, candles and photos.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 9:22 p.m. Friday. The four-wheeler was struck by a car turning onto Barton Chapel from Blossom Drive, then it traveled into the path of a deputy-driven patrol car.

A photo of Cheyenne Grace is displayed at a memorial to the 17-year-old where she died. (WRDW)

Grace was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol, and the incident report isn’t available yet, so there’s a lot we don’t know.

But Consumer Product and Safety Commission statistics show thousands of young people have died in ATV crashes over the years:

There were at least 15,744 ATV-related fatalities between 1982 and 2018 in the United States. Of those, at least 3,353 involved children under 16. This represents 21 percent of the total number of reported ATV-related fatalities.

Although the proportion fluctuates from year to year, children under 12 generally represent almost half of all under-age-16 child fatalities from 1982 through 2018. Of the 3,353 ATV-related fatalities of children under 16 years old, 44 percent were younger than 12.

A family member of Cheyenne Grace was involved in a crash near the site of the wreck that killed the 17-year-old. (WRDW)

ANOTHER CRASH: On Monday morning, there was another accident near the site of the crash that killed Cheyenne Grace. Thirty yards from the memorial to Grace, another member of her family was involved in a wreck. The accident left the front end of a car crumpled, but didn’t appear serious.

