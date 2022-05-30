Evans woman raises over $100,000 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every nine minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of blood cancer.

Two locals say it’s a tragedy, but there is something we all can do to help. Erik Smith from Grovetown and Secelia Brown from Evans raised nearly $200,000 to help find a cure.

For their efforts, they earned the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man & Woman of the Year. They say the work doesn’t stop there for them.

“I really feel like I’ve found part of my life’s work,” said Brown.

Brown feels fulfilled.

“As I started working with these families and meeting them, my perspective for LLS and what they do. It all shifted,” she said.

Through her campaign, she met people who have blood cancer, like Abby. She saw how much this impacts them.

“I got to see how her diagnosis has affected her life, her personality, and how nervous she was,” said Brown.

Brown raised about $135,000 to win LLS’s woman of the year award for Georgia and South Carolina.

She says her win is their win.

“Winning meant that I could get my families down on the stage in front of everyone there. I could say their names out loud. That is what my win meant to me,” said Brown.

For her, it’s a good feeling to bring people together and raise this much money to fight blood cancer. Brown plans to continue raising money. She wants to get to her goal of $150,000 before the end of June.

“Really fulfilling and convicting, and I hope that I’m able to honor them and fight for them forever in some kind of capacity,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.