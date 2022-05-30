Submit Photos/Videos
Coroner, dive teams on scene of pond off Ascauga Lake Road

The Aiken County Coroner confirms they've been called to the scene of a pond.
By Celeste Springer
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Aiken County Coroner, dive teams are searching a pond off Ascauga Lake Road.

A News 12 reporter on scene says DNR and state troopers are working the scene. Crews have blocked off the entrance going into the area of Howards Pond.

The coroner says they will release more details once a body on scene has been ID’d and next of kin has been notified.

News 12 is still awaiting further details from South Carolina Highway Patrol.

