Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Isolated rain chances for your Memorial Day. Summer-like heat returns this week.
A mostly dry start to Memorial Day with the chance for isolated showers and storms late...
A mostly dry start to Memorial Day with the chance for isolated showers and storms late afternoon into the early evening.(WRDW)
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a warm evening with temperatures in the 80s through 9 p.m., clear skies and light winds will help temperatures to fall nicely overnight into the middle 60s by Monday morning. If we see a few clouds develop prior to sunrise that could help keep our temperatures a little bit warmer in the upper 60s and possibly lower 70s.

We should stay mostly dry through Memorial Day in Augusta, but onshore winds from the southeast at 4 to 8 mph will push the sea breeze front farther inland than usual, which could result in a few late day or early evening thunderstorms across the CSRA, especially south and east of the Augusta area in places like Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania, Allendale, Bamberg, and possibly even Aiken and Barnwell.

Dry conditions with above-average temperatures in the lower to middle 90s can be expected through Tuesday with middle and upper 90s possible by Thursday and Friday. A cold front nudges into the area late Thursday into Friday that could result in a few isolated showers Thursday and more scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.

