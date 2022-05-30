Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Isolated rain chances for your Memorial Day. Summer-like heat returns this week.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting this Memorial Day with dry and mild conditions, temps are in the upper 60s and low 70s. We should stay mostly dry through the afternoon in Augusta, but onshore winds from the southeast at 4 to 8 mph will push the sea breeze front farther inland than usual, which could result in a few late day or early evening thunderstorms across the CSRA, especially south and east of the Augusta area in places like Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania, Allendale, Bamberg, and possibly even Aiken and Barnwell. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Dry conditions with above-average temperatures in the lower to middle 90s can be expected through Tuesday with middle and upper 90s possible by Thursday and Friday. A cold front nudges into the area late Thursday into Friday that could result in a few isolated showers Thursday and more scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

