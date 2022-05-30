Coast guard auxiliary provides tips for water safety ahead of Memorial Day

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is letting out for the summer and temperatures are heating up, so naturally people are heading to the water to cool off.

We spoke to some Coast Guard Auxiliary members working to keep people safe on the lake at Clarks hill, about how they can have fun and be safe at the same time.

Pat and Jim McMenamin have spent time patrolling local lakes and rivers with the coast guard auxiliary since 2009.

“There’s many things we do when we’re on patrol. One of the many things we do when we’re out there is we try to ensure that boaters are operating their vessels safely,” said Commodore Pat McMenamin.

As many doors closed during the pandemic, McMenamin said more people hit the water.

“They were able to get out on the lake, on the water and buy boats,” she said. “Unfortunately, also during that time, uh accidents rose about 25 percent.”

The leading cause of those accident is enjoying too many lake day cocktails.

“Just like you don’t want to drink and drive in a car, you shouldn’t be drinking and driving a boat also,” said McMenamin.

And as for when you’re hooking a raft or water ski up to the back for some high speed fun, it is important to have another set of eyes.

“Have a lookout, just the guy driving the boat, or the woman driving the boat is not sufficient,” said Jim McMenamin, a commander with the Coast Guard Auxiliary. “Somebody has got to be facing backwards that entire time. So that they’re watching that person.”

Besides putting the drinks down, they said buckling those vests up can help save lives.

“Of those boating accidents, where people have drowned 88% of those people were not wearing life jackets and that’s such an easy fix,” said McMenamin.

“It’s all about cutting down on accidents, and keeping everyone safe this summer,” said McMenamin.

“We just want everybody to enjoy their summer but we want them to be safe,” said Pat.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary also advises any new boaters to take a boating safety class, and get a boat inspection before hitting the water this summer.

Boaters can sign up for those classes at the Coast Guard Auxiliary’s website.

