Another Georgia prosecutor drops marijuana cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases.

Prosecutors in Richmond, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Clarke counties have made similar announcements since 2019.

Now Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones becomes the latest prosecutor statewide to do so.

In her Tuesday announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other felony charges are involved.

She also cites Georgia’s 2019 law that made hemp farming illegal. Jones says it’s hard to tell the difference between legal hemp and illegal marijuana.

The change in Chatham County begins immediately.

