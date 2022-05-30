Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Another Georgia prosecutor drops marijuana cases

Photo showing marijuana
Photo showing marijuana(MGN Online / Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases.

Prosecutors in Richmond, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Clarke counties have made similar announcements since 2019.

Now Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones becomes the latest prosecutor statewide to do so.

In her Tuesday announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other felony charges are involved.

She also cites Georgia’s 2019 law that made hemp farming illegal. Jones says it’s hard to tell the difference between legal hemp and illegal marijuana.

The change in Chatham County begins immediately.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Moore
Local woman feeds horde of hummingbirds with DIY feeder hat
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road
Police lights
Cars damaged, several injured by shooting in Barnwell
d
Teen dies after four-wheeler crash with car and deputy patrol vehicle
Richmond County Deputy John A. Tarpley was shot at the Charlestown South Apartments, off Peach...
Richmond County deputy shooting: What we know

Latest News

ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for May 30
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Snake safety ahead of summer
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Snake safety ahead of summer
A Georgia man is dead after a vehicle went into an Aiken County pond.
1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road