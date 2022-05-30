Analysis finds Georgia’s voting system safe from manipulation

ATLANTA - An analysis by an independent group found Georgia’s election system would be hard to manipulate under the current safeguards, state officials say.

The conclusion was reached in a review the MITRE Corp., an accredited laboratory founded to give engineering and technical guidance to the federal government.

COMING UP The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday to certify results of last week’s primary and Augusta elections. The meeting will be at 2029 Lumpkin and the public is welcome to attend.

“The MITRE report shows what reasonable people already know — if bad actors are given full and unfettered access to any system, they can manipulate that system. That is why procedural, operational, and legal election integrity measures are crucial,” said Gabriel Sterling, deputy secretary of state. “We are pleased that MITRE recognized that existing procedural safeguards make it extremely unlikely for any bad actor to actually exploit any vulnerabilities.”

The report states that “it is operationally infeasible that the Georgia election system could be effectuated by malicious actors” who have normal access to the machines.

”Even with high technical skills and resources, MITRE assesses the attacks to be difficult to achieve without detection at scale,” the report states.

Sterling said the findings show claims of manipulation of the state’s voting system are “exaggerated, over the top, and sensationalized.”

The report comes on the heels of record turnout for a midterm primary, record in-person voting in any primary, and record use of absentee voting by mail outside of a COVID pandemic environment, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.

The office said it will continue to assess and review both physical and cyber security.

“The office continually works with counties who run the elections in Georgia to continue to balance security with accessibility and be a leader in the nation on election integrity,” the office said in a statement.

