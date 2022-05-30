Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Amber alert issued for missing Laurens County boy

Laurens County Sheriff's Office issues amber alert for missing two-year-old boy
Laurens County Sheriff's Office issues amber alert for missing two-year-old boy(Laurens County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has issued an amber alert for missing two-year-old Laurens County boy Jacob Coney.

Police tell CBS46 News the child is believed to be in a brown or tan colored Dodge Durango with license plate RRP0451. He was last seen on Paul Kennedy Road in Dublin with Tyler Coney.

If you see the child or spot the vehicle, you are asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-7985.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Moore
Local woman feeds horde of hummingbirds with DIY feeder hat
One dead after four-wheeler accident involving Richmond County deputy.
One dead after four-wheeler accident involving Richmond County deputy
Richmond County Deputy John A. Tarpley was shot at the Charlestown South Apartments, off Peach...
Richmond County deputy shooting: What we know
Police lights
Cars damaged, several injured after shooting in Barnwell
Schofield Middle School, Aiken
Gunshots lead to soft lockdown at middle school in Aiken

Latest News

Police lights
Cars damaged, several injured after shooting in Barnwell
Hereford and Lewiston. Columbia County
New shopping center in talks for Columbia County
New shopping center in talks for Columbia County
New shopping center in talks for Columbia County
One dead after four-wheeler accident involving Richmond County deputy.
One dead after four-wheeler accident involving Richmond County deputy