Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Isolated rain chances for the remainder of your Memorial Day Weekend. Summer-like heat returns next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at your Memorial Day Weekend forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Columbia County, Fort Gordon, and all of the CSRA.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a warm afternoon across the CSRA temperatures will drop into the 70s and upper 60s by midnight. Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight with mostly clear skies, light winds and fairly dry air in place, so temperatures will start off below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon temps will rebound into upper 80s with a few lower 90s possibly as well for the afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will be from the southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

We should stay mostly dry through Memorial Day in Augusta, but the southern CSRA in places like Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania, Allendale and Bamberg could see a late day shower courtesy of the seabreeze front Sunday afternoon. Isolated rain chances stick around for the entire CSRA Monday but no need to cancel any outdoor Memorial Day plans.

Temperatures really start to warm up Monday through the upcoming work week with rain chances remaining low. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s Monday through Friday with low temperatures near average in the middle 60s.

Another cold front tries to push into the area late week and could bring rain back to the forecast around Thursday or Friday. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Deputy John A. Tarpley was shot at the Charlestown South Apartments, off Peach...
Richmond County deputy shooting: What we know
One dead after four-wheeler accident involving Richmond County deputy.
One dead after four-wheeler accident involving Richmond County deputy
Charlestown South Apartments. Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County deputy shot during traffic stop on Lumpkin Road
Robin Moore
Local woman feeds horde of hummingbirds with DIY feeder hat
Schofield Middle School, Aiken
Gunshots lead to soft lockdown at middle school in Aiken

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at the Memorial Day Weekend forecast for...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at the Memorial Day Weekend forecast for...
Saturday AM Weather Update - 05/28/2022
Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Afternoon Clearing
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong