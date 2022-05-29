Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a warm afternoon across the CSRA temperatures will drop into the 70s and upper 60s by midnight. Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight with mostly clear skies, light winds and fairly dry air in place, so temperatures will start off below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon temps will rebound into upper 80s with a few lower 90s possibly as well for the afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will be from the southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

We should stay mostly dry through Memorial Day in Augusta, but the southern CSRA in places like Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania, Allendale and Bamberg could see a late day shower courtesy of the seabreeze front Sunday afternoon. Isolated rain chances stick around for the entire CSRA Monday but no need to cancel any outdoor Memorial Day plans.

Temperatures really start to warm up Monday through the upcoming work week with rain chances remaining low. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s Monday through Friday with low temperatures near average in the middle 60s.

Another cold front tries to push into the area late week and could bring rain back to the forecast around Thursday or Friday. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.