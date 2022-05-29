Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Isolated rain chances for the remainder of your Memorial Day Weekend. Summer-like heat returns next week.
By Chris Still
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Abundant sunshine and increasingly warm temperatures can be expected for the next several days as high pressure maintains a strong grip on our weather. A cool front will move in toward the end of the week bringing a slightly better chance of rain Friday that could last into next weekend.

Sunday’s weather will look and feel an awful lot like Saturday, although it will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast at 3 to 7 mph.

After a warm evening with temperatures in the 80s through 9 p.m., clear skies and light winds will help temperatures to fall nicely overnight into the middle 60s by Monday morning.

We should stay mostly dry through Memorial Day in Augusta, but onshore winds from the southeast at 4 to 8 mph will push the sea breeze front farther inland than usual, which could result in a few late day or early evening thundershowers south and east of the Augusta area in places like Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania, Allendale, Bamberg, and possibly even Barnwell.

Dry conditions with above average temperatures in the lower to middle 90s can be expected Tuesday through Thursday before a cool front nudges into the area Friday that could result in a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.

